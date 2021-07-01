Video: Cops in plain clothes nab armed accused from Gujarat dhaba

In a dramatic sequence of events, the Ahmedabad Police on Sunday caught an armed 29-year-old man wanted in multiple cases of armed loot and vehicle theft from a dhaba in Patan, Gujarat.

The CCTV footage released by the Ahmedabad Police shows several officers of the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) dressed in plain clothes nabbing the accused Kishore Panchal alias KK, a native of Deesa in Banaskantha. A semi-automatic pistol, two magazines, and five rounds of ammunition were seized from the accused.

“The Anti Organised Crime Unit of DCB was investigating two cases of vehicle theft lodged at Chandkheda and Sabarmati police stations in Ahmedabad and we got to know the involvement of KK in the thefts. Using technical analysis, we found the location of the accused,” said a senior official of Ahmedabad DCB.

The operation was carried out at the Ekta restaurant in Amarpura village of the Patan city on the evening of June 27. Panchal is wanted in crimes pertaining to ten police stations in Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, and Rajasthan for cases of armed loot, vehicle theft, extortion, house break-in assault, and rape, as per the police.

“The modus operandi of the accused is to use duplicate keys to steal vehicles, threaten and loot people using weapon at deserted areas and commit house break-ins. He has been booked in these cases at different police stations in Ahmedabad and also under a rape case in Banaskantha. In 2019, he was sent to Rajkot jail under Prevention of Anti Social Activities (PASA) act and in 2016, he was also sent to Rajkot from Banaskantha under PASA,” the senior official added.