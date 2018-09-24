Was Nehru a squeamish leader, asks Smriti Irani at Sardar Patel book launch

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani. (File) Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani. (File)

Stating that Jawarhalal Nehru was “possibly overwhelmed by a persona called Sardar”, Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani, while launching a book on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Monday, said Nehru treated the Iron Man of India with “disdain.” She also asked the author if Nehru was squeamish in sending the military to Hyderabad and Kashmir.

“What is fascinating is the friction that is so visible in the relations between Nehru and Sardar Patel. I think, not only the friction, the disdain with which Nehru treats Patel is very obvious in some excerpts of the book,” Irani said, while conversing with author Hindol Sengupta following the launch of “The Man Who Saved India: Sardar Patel and His Idea of India” at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA).

“I find it fascinating that Sardar Patel actually had to write to Nehru and ask why would he send an officer to second-guess me. This is the home minister of the country telling the prime minister that you show absolutely no respect towards my office, no respect to my stature in the cabinet and actually send a very normal officer to second-guess me. And Nehru, like a political brat, throws a tantrum and says do you need my resignation. I think, it would have been in the country’s welfare, if his resignation was accepted,” Irani, who during the conversation flipped the pages of the book and also read out a few portions, said.

Sengupta, who addressed the crowd after Irani, highlighted the issues of conflict between the two leaders by saying the duo even had “basic” disagreements like those related to the number of cars that needed to be sent to Jammu and Kashmir for logistical purpose. At that point, the minister quipped, “I think, possibly Nehru was overwhelmed by the persona called Sardar.”

Irani also asked the author if the first prime minister was a “squeamish leader” when it came to taking military action in Hyderabad and Kashmir post-Independence. “In your book, Nehru says no to military action. Sardar wants to march into Hyderabad. Sardar wants to march the army into Kashmir and Nehru says no. Was he a squeamish leader?” she asked. In response, the author agreed and said, “In Hyderabad, he was under enormous pressure not to take police action. But Sardar Patel said that if we do not solve the issue, the generations after us will curse us.”

The conversation between the two also highlighted the differences over the issue of paying Pakistan Rs 55 crore post-partition. “What I find fascinating is Sardar Patel stands for India and says settle Kashmir and only then Pakistan gets Rs 55 crore and Nehru says no, no. Give the money. Reflection of that even today?” she asked as the audience bursts into laughter.

Appreciating the book and the author, the minister said the book deals with several issues that reflect on “the current wave of politics.” She wondered what Nehru — who disliked the Communist Party of India — would have thought about the current Congress leadership that does not have a similar voice on the issue.

When the author pointed out that Pandit ji wanted to see an “India of his dreams” and it was Patel who was dealing with India of the present, Irani took potshots at the Congress party, saying, “It is true. Generations after, the Nehru-Gandhi family still deals with dreams and it is others who are left to deal with reality.”

Talking about the references to the controversial Article 370 (that gives autonomous status to J&K) in the book, the minister said, “The decision was taken by Nehru with another officer and Sardar Patel was given the responsibility of convincing the people about his decision.”

Irani asked if history had sinned by restricting Sardar Patel to the role of mythological character “Eklavya.” Reading out a few lines from the book, the minister said, “Hindol writes that when Sardar speaks of his relation with (Mahatma) Gandhiji, he says, for me Gandhiji is Dhronacharya and I am Eklavya. So, did history commit the sin of restricting Sardar Patel to the role of Eklavya? Has history forgotten that Sardar Patel performed the role of Arjun in the country’s history, who with the singular focus, kept India united.”

