Was attacked by upper caste men despite compromise: Dalit youth from Gujarat’s Dholka

The compromise didn’t stop threat calls and on Tuesday evening he was brutally beaten up by a group of six men. (File) The compromise didn’t stop threat calls and on Tuesday evening he was brutally beaten up by a group of six men. (File)

The Dalit youth, who was attacked for using upper caste ‘sinh’ suffix to his name on a Facebook post, has said that after he started receiving threat calls, he had to compromise with the upper caste men in his village Valthera in Dholka taluka of Ahmedabad district. However, this didn’t stop threat calls from coming, and on Tuesday evening he was allegedly beaten up by a group of six men.

In the FIR, 22-year-old Maulik Jadav, a science graduate, stated that after May 10 when he posted on his Facebook account as “Mauliksinh Jadav”, he started getting threat calls on his phone. He has named one Yuvrajsinh S Vegad and Mehusinh B Mori for abusing him on phone that “by writing Sinh in the Facebook one can’t be a Sinh”.

‘Sinh’ or ‘Singh’, meaning lion, is traditionally used by upper caste Darbar community members with their first name in Gujarat.

Jadav said that in view of threat calls, he had to compromise with the upper caste men in his village Valthera. However, the compromise didn’t stop threat calls and on Tuesday evening he was brutally beaten up by a group of six men.

Speaking to reporters, Jadav said that he took this decision to add ‘sinh’ to his name to protest the attack on a Dalit man in Banaskantha district after he too had added the suffix ‘Sinh’ to his name. “This angered the Rajput members, who had been threatening me for some time on the issue,” Jadav added.

Meanwhile, a third FIR has been filed by a suspect, Sahedevsinh Vaghela, who has alleged that his house was attacked by a group of Dalits and properties were damaged. Ahmedabad District Superintendent of Police Rajendra V Asari told The Indian Express that “several teams of police have been formed to nab the accused who attacked Jadav”. “However, all those who have been named in the FIR have gone missing,” Asari said.

No arrest was made by the police till late Wednesday.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App