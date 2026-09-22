‘Wanted to teach owner a lesson’: Ex-accountant set fire to Surat textile market over pending Rs 10,000

The Surat Crime Branch on Monday arrested a man on charges of setting fire to a Surat textile market on September 9, leading to an estimated loss of around Rs 24 crores.

The accused, identified as Vinod Salve, a resident of Maharashtra’s Dhule district, worked as an accountant at a shop in Shyam Sangini Textile market in Surat.

During his primary interrogation, Salve, who quit his job as accountant at the shop a month ago allegedly due to the harassment by his seniors and the shop owner, confessed to setting fire to Shyam Sangini Textile market in a bid to “teach his former owner a lesson about the importance of money”, police said. Salve, according to police, claimed that he did not get his pending salary of Rs 10,000 and that the owner refused to give it during his multiple visits to the shop after he left his job, by giving some excuse or the other.