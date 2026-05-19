Wanted for murder attempt, ‘Sholay’s’ dreaded Thakur from UP arrested in Surat

Thakur of ‘Sholay’ had demanded extortion money from a school principal, a doctor and a bank officer in the U.P. districts, and, later, his henchmen even attacked them with gun firing. (File Photo)

A dreaded criminal wanted in attempt-to-murder and extortion cases in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in Surat, months after security agencies began looking for him, police said on Tuesday.

Anand Singh Thakur, who had terrorised U.P’s Pratapgarh and Jaunpur with his gang named ‘Sholay’, had been hiding here as he feared encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF), they added.

Thakur of ‘Sholay’ had demanded extortion money from a school principal, a doctor and a bank officer in the U.P. districts, and, later, his henchmen even attacked them with gun firing.

Surat city police’s crime branch sleuths caught him on suspicion on Monday in the Khatodara area and recovered two country-made pistols with six live cartridges from his possession. Thakur was arrested under the provisions of the Arms Act.