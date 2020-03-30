Walking home: Who they are

Roja Damor, a construction labourer. Roja Damor, a construction labourer.

Roja Damor, 38

Family members: 8

Profession: Construction labourer

Earning: Rs 7,000 a month; Headed towards: Madhya Pradesh

Why She left: “There was no work for the past 10 days. There is no indication we would get work anytime soon. Others were leaving and we were told last buses are departing today.”

Kenu Damor, a farm labourer in Gondal. Kenu Damor, a farm labourer in Gondal.

Kenu Damor, 32

Family members: 6

Profession: Farm labourer in Gondal

Earning: Rs 7,000 a month; Headed towards: Jhabua, MP

Why he left: “There was no work for the past one week. Our contractor said he won’t be able to take care of so many of us and we have run out of money to feed the family.”

Pappi Damor, a construction labourer in Bhuj. Pappi Damor, a construction labourer in Bhuj.

Pappi Damor, 35

Family members: 4

Profession: Construction labourer in Bhuj

Earning: Rs 150 a day; Headed towards: Ranapur, MP

Why she left: “I have a toddler son and a daughter. We have no food or money. There was no work in the last 15 days. I had been feeding biscuits to my children. ”

Bharat Thakor, a centering job worker in Rajkot. Bharat Thakor, a centering job worker in Rajkot.

Bharat Thakor, 30

Family members: 4

Profession: Centering job worker in Rajkot

Earning: Rs 15,000 a month; Headed towards: Gandhinagar

Why he left: “There is no work for the past one week. But I have to pay monthly rent of Rs 1,800. Without work, we cannot sustain in this city. We shall go as fast as possible on foot.”

