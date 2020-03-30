Walking home: Who they are

Roja Damor, 38
Family members: 8
Profession: Construction labourer
Earning: Rs 7,000 a month; Headed towards: Madhya Pradesh
Why She left: “There was no work for the past 10 days. There is no indication we would get work anytime soon. Others were leaving and we were told last buses are departing today.”
Kenu Damor, 32
Family members: 6
Profession: Farm labourer in Gondal
Earning: Rs 7,000 a month; Headed towards: Jhabua, MP
Why he left: “There was no work for the past one week. Our contractor said he won’t be able to take care of so many of us and we have run out of money to feed the family.”
Pappi Damor, 35
Family members: 4
Profession: Construction labourer in Bhuj
Earning: Rs 150 a day; Headed towards: Ranapur, MP
Why she left: “I have a toddler son and a daughter. We have no food or money. There was no work in the last 15 days. I had been feeding biscuits to my children. ”
Bharat Thakor, 30
Family members: 4
Profession: Centering job worker in Rajkot
Earning: Rs 15,000 a month; Headed towards: Gandhinagar
Why he left: “There is no work for the past one week. But I have to pay monthly rent of Rs 1,800. Without work, we cannot sustain in this city. We shall go as fast as possible on foot.”
