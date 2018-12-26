Toggle Menu
VS Hospital row: Gujarat Cong to hold ‘road jam’ in all 48 wards during PM’s visit on Jan 17

On that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating a hospital situated within the premises of the VS Hospital. The new hospital built by the AMC is being handed over to a private business group to be run on commercial basis.

The agitation is reportedly to ensure that VS Hospital is not shut down. (Representational)

Congress MLA Gayasuddin Sheikh, who is coordinating the agitation to ensure that VS Hospital is not shut down, has announced that his party will organise a ‘road jam’ in all 48 municipal wards in the city on January 17.

The new hospital built by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation(AMC) is being handed over to a private business group to be run on commercial basis.

But Sheikh said that they would not obstruct the route of the PM from the Ahmedabad airport to the VS Hospital.

“We will organise the road jam in rest of the areas to draw attention of the state government and the PM on VS Hospital, which should not be shut down,” said the Congress leader.

