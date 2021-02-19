Vote for BJP, Gujarat CM Rupani appeals from hospital

Rupani said that the people of Gujarat had given a chance to Congress in a majority of the district and taluka panchayats in 2015, but subsequently they got disappointed and witnessed defection and power games. (Express File)

In his first virtual public appearance after being diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this week, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani appealed to the people of Gujarat to vote for BJP in the elections to six municipal corporations on February 21.

Rupani said that the people of Gujarat had given a chance to Congress in a majority of the district and taluka panchayats in 2015, but subsequently, they got disappointed and witnessed defection and power games.

While addressing a public gathering in Vadodara on February 14, Rupani fainted on stage and was airlifted to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad. The next day he tested positive for Covid-19 and is under treatment at the hospital. On Thursday, Rupani appeared live on his Facebook account and made an appeal to the people of Gujarat to vote for the BJP in the elections.

“Owing to worsening of health in Vadodara and then getting diagnosed with Covid-19, my election tours were suspended. Because of the well wishes of the people of Gujarat and numerous workers, my health is improving. I thank all on this occasion,” Rupani said. Rupani said that in a democracy, election is a festival in which voting is very important.

“On 21st, there are elections to municipal corporations. So, I have full faith that you all will vote in favour of BJP,” Rupani said adding that Gujarat has stayed unmoved with BJP for years under the leadership of Narendrabhai Modi.

Rupani said that he wants the cities of Gujarat to compete with the cities of the world and that the present situation in the country is ideal for the people of Gujarat because the Central government is providing all the help that we seek. He also cited a number of works done by the Central government and the resolution of old problems like Ram Mandir construction and abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir.

“I want to assure you all that we will not allow your unmoved support (to BJP) all these years in vain and will work for development and nothing else,” Rupani said. “Due to Corona infection, I have not been able to be among you in election meetings. But, I am confident that you all will give us justice after evaluating our performance,” Rupani added.