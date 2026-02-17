41% VNSGU students reject NEP’s 4th year: Why ‘Honours’ dream is clashing with reality in Gujarat

A survey conducted by the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) for undergraduate students in the four year honours programme revealed that over 41 per cent of the nearly 20,000 students who are in the third year said they did not want to continue the fourth year of the “Honours and Research” course introduced in 2023-24 by the university under the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.
In alignment with the NEP, the university intends to begin interest registration for the upcoming academic session, which is why the survey was conducted.
The Vice Chancellor of VNSGU, Dr K N Chavda, sent a circular to the colleges of South Gujarat affiliated to the varsity, asking them to pass on the details of the circular to the students so that their intention would be known.
The VNSGU covers seven districts of Gujarat, including Surat, Bharuch, Navsari, Tapi, Valsad, and Dang, as well as the Union Territory of Daman and Diu, and has 263 affiliated colleges.
The survey started late in November last year and continued till the end of January. Vice Chancellor Chavda said, “Till date, we have received response of 19,675 students, in which 8,128 (41.31 per cent) students opted for “Exit” after successful completion of 3rd year, 5,878 (29.87 per cent) had shown interest for “Honours”, while 706 (3.58 per cent) students had shown interest in “Honours with Research” and 4,963 (25.22 per cent) students had shown interest in Post-Graduation”.
The circular seen by the Indian Express says, “Interest Registration for 4th Year Honours, 4th Year Honours with Research, or Master’s Degree Pathways. Students currently in their 3rd year in different colleges are requested to review the three avenues and register their preferences in the academia ERP system. This pathway involves continuing your undergraduate studies for a fourth year. It focuses on advanced theory and in-depth knowledge of your major subject, making you eligible for a 1-Year Master’s degree later.”
Design of Honours programme
The fourth year of the Honours with Research programme is designed for students who wish to undertake a rigorous research project under faculty supervision. This is highly recommended for students planning to pursue a PhD in the future, as mentioned in the circular.
Those students who wished to exit after three years and join a two-year master’s degree were free to, after successfully completing the third year with the standard bachelor’s degree and then enrol in a traditional two-year master’s degree programme. The survey covered third-year students in the Science, Commerce and Arts faculties.
Sources at VNSGU said students preferred jobs first after completing the third year to help their families financially. “Besides, there are many such students who want to appear for competitive exams conducted by the State government and get a government job, where the minimum qualification is a graduation degree”, sources said.
Professors at VNSGU said that students will gain more benefits by saving 2 years of a master’s degree by directly entering research activities.
