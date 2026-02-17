41% VNSGU students reject NEP’s 4th year: Why ‘Honours’ dream is clashing with reality in Gujarat

A survey conducted by the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) for undergraduate students in the four year honours programme revealed that over 41 per cent of the nearly 20,000 students who are in the third year said they did not want to continue the fourth year of the “Honours and Research” course introduced in 2023-24 by the university under the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

In alignment with the NEP, the university intends to begin interest registration for the upcoming academic session, which is why the survey was conducted.

The Vice Chancellor of VNSGU, Dr K N Chavda, sent a circular to the colleges of South Gujarat affiliated to the varsity, asking them to pass on the details of the circular to the students so that their intention would be known.