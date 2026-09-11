Caught using ‘smart’ glasses in exam, Surat BBA student fined, barred from taking paper for a year

The smart glasses enabled with a camera, microphone and speakers, estimated to cost around Rs 35,000, remained in custody of the college authorities till a week ago, when they were returned after the student paid the penalty. (File photo/NYT)
A first-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student in Surat was spotted allegedly using smart glasses to cheat in a college exam and has been barred from taking the particular paper for a year.
The incident took place in a college located in Surat’s Varachha area that is affiliated to the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) and came to light around a week ago when the student was called for a hearing where he admitted to having cheated, sources said on Friday.
In March-April, when the first year BBA exams were underway at the college, the university flying squad were taking rounds and found the student “handling his reading glasses in an unusual way.” Sources in the university said that on closer examination, the squad realised they were Artificial Intelligence-enabled Meta glasses.
The student was taken to another room and was strictly questioned in the presence of the principal and professors, during which he admitted to having brought the glasses into the examination hall and also gave a demonstration on how they worked. “The camera captured an image of the question paper and then AI generated the answers, which the student could hear through the open-ear speakers. The principal took away the glasses and asked the student to give a written apology,” said sources.
The smart glasses enabled with a camera, microphone and speakers, estimated to cost around Rs 35,000, remained in custody of the college authorities till a week ago, when they were returned after the student paid the penalty.
A professor at the college said on Friday, “The student’s parents were called and he was asked to pay Rs 10,000 as penalty for cheating in the exams using AI-generated reading glasses. He was also told he cannot give exams of the same subject for one year.”
Vice-Chancellor of VNSGU Dr K N Chavda said, “We have come across such an incident. The college is affiliated to VNSGU. I don’t have more information about it.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More