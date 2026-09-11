Caught using ‘smart’ glasses in exam, Surat BBA student fined, barred from taking paper for a year

The smart glasses enabled with a camera, microphone and speakers, estimated to cost around Rs 35,000, remained in custody of the college authorities till a week ago, when they were returned after the student paid the penalty. (File photo/NYT)

A first-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student in Surat was spotted allegedly using smart glasses to cheat in a college exam and has been barred from taking the particular paper for a year.

The incident took place in a college located in Surat’s Varachha area that is affiliated to the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) and came to light around a week ago when the student was called for a hearing where he admitted to having cheated, sources said on Friday.

In March-April, when the first year BBA exams were underway at the college, the university flying squad were taking rounds and found the student “handling his reading glasses in an unusual way.” Sources in the university said that on closer examination, the squad realised they were Artificial Intelligence-enabled Meta glasses.