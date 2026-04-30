ChatGPT, chits, and cash bribes: Why a Gujarat university is refusing to punish 400 medical students caught cheating

Of the hundreds of students caught cheating in the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University's medical exams, 11 were caught using calculators and electronic devices, and six used ChatGPT to generate answers. (Image generated using AI)

In a break from convention, a Gujarat university has decided not to punish the 400-odd students caught cheating in its March medical exams. Instead, Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) will present the students before a malpractices inquiry committee, and send them for counselling after understanding why they cheated, in-charge registrar and exam controller A V Dhaduk told The Indian Express.

The exams witnessed several instances of cheating, including slipping currency notes into answer sheets requesting to be “passed”, sneaking in mobile phones to use ChatGPT and solve the paper, scribbling notes on the body, handkerchiefs, benches, etc.

The 400 students caught cheating this year are from the postgraduate, undergraduate, and medical and paramedical courses. Of these, 226 were asked to remain present before the committee, and among these, 14 students were identified to be sent for counselling. The Surat-based VNSGU termed this process ‘Education With Understanding’.