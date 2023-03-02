VNSGU announces dress code for convocation: khadi kurta, white scarf

In a first, the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) has announced dress code for students receiving medals at the 54 annual convocation ceremony to be held in the campus on March 6.

The students will be wearing kurta of light blue or light orange colours and white colour scarf, made of Khadi.

Sources said that the university had given contract to khadi bhandar at Swaraj Ashram in Bardoli to prepare the fabric while sakhi mandal women will stitch kafni. Sources said that the university had given contract to khadi bhandar at Swaraj Ashram in Bardoli to prepare the fabric while sakhi mandal women will stitch kafni.

The decision was taken following a letter by the University Grant Commission asking the universities to implement dress codes for ceremonies including dress made out of handloom fabrics which gives a sense of pride of India but also comfortable in the hot and humid weather conditions.

VNSGU authorities have asked the students to register themselves and to pay Rs 385 for the white scarf — which has “VNSGU” printed on it along with a photo of poet Narmad—and Rs 1,180 for kurta.

The university authorities sais that the dress code is not compulsory but appealed to students to buy it. There are around 85 students who will be conferred with medals and degrees in the convocation ceremony.

The syndicate and senate members of the university have also been requested to follow the dress codes while attending the ceremony. The dresses will be given to the registered students on March 6 morning.

Governor Acharya Devvrat and Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya will remain present at the convocation ceremony.

Vice-chancellor of VNSGU Dr. K C Chawda The Indian Express , “It is for the first time we have announced dress code for the students and it is not compulsory . We have kept two choices for students. They can purchase light orange colour kafni or light blue colour kafni while scarf is of white colour. The cloth is available at Khadi Bhandar at Swaraj Ashram in Bardoli. We have requested students, syndicate members and senate members to put on such khadi kafni and scarf. Over 65 students have paid the amount for the dress so far. We are hoping that more will students will turn up.”