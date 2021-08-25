VNSGU convocation: ‘Our country’s universities leave a lot to be desired’

Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar on Tuesday said that our country’s universities “leave a lot to be desired”.

He was addressing at the 52nd convocation ceremony of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) in Surat, in which he was the chief guest, on the 188th birth anniversary of renowned poet late Narmad.

Tomar, who advised students not to go by “how society judged them” said, “If the university or any teacher or professor says that you are not really good, never believe them. Marks don’t matter in life at all. Marks carry no significance in life other than first-class or distinction in the certificate…”

State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama who was the guest at the convocation did not turn up in person and participated virtually.

Vice-Chancellor K N Chavda said, “State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma was likely to remain present at the 52nd convocation event at VNSGU, but due to some work, he was not present and he participated in the event virtually.”

Tomar said, “In India, when we see our universities, it leaves a lot to be desired. It is our responsibility to improve it. The world is ruled by the nations whose universities are the best. Today America is power house of the world because they have many universities which are among the top listed universities in the world.”

During the event, 4,622 degrees were conferred to students in 12 different sections, out of which 26 degrees of Doctor of Philosophy were students in law, commerce, science, education, arts, management, and computer science.