VMC’s first General Board meet with Rokadia as Mayor

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) held its first General Board meeting of the newly elected corporators chaired by BJP’s Keyur Rokadia as the 28th Mayor of the city at Gandhi Nagar Gruh.

Following the BJP’s mandate for Rokadia on Wednesday morning, the first time corporator from ward number 8 was elected the Mayor. The party chose Nanda Joshi for the post of deputy mayor.

Rokadia, 42, promised to “strive for the development of Vadodara”. Addressing the General Board, Rokadia said, “The people of Vadodara will be able to get clean water, sewerage, roads, street lights, health centres as well as good education to the children studying in the civic schools.”

Rokadia, who joined the BJP in 1995 at the age of 16, was the Chairman of the VMC School Board from 2012 to 2017. A businessman by profession, Rokadia was also appointed the General Secretary of the city unit of the BJP from 2016 to 2020.

The VMC also appointed the 12-member Standing Committee under the Chairmanship of Dr Hitendra Patel, who has served in the same post from 2015 to 2017.

Bhavnagar gets new mayor

BJP Mahila Morcha unit president Kirti Danidhariya chosen Mayor of the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation (BMC). A science and law graduate, Kirti is being elected to BMC for the second consecutive time.

Krunal Shah, was elected as the deputy mayor. an industrialist, Shah, has been elected to BMC for the second consecutive time. He served as one of the members of the BMC standing committee in his previous term. Dhirubhai Dhameliya will be the Standing Committee chairman