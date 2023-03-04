scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

VMC swings into action after woman killed in cattle attack

On Saturday, in a face-off between officials and cattle owners, VMC impounded 50 cattle and sealed several "illegal"pounds in various parts of the city.

Working in three shifts, the cattle impounding team has initiated yet another drive against cattle taking to the streets in the city. (file)
Listen to this article
VMC swings into action after woman killed in cattle attack
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A day after cows from an illegal cattle pound in the Maneja area of Vadodara trampled a 70-year-old to death, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Saturday swung into action to impound close to 50 cattle from the streets of the city.

On Saturday, in a face-off between officials and cattle owners, VMC impounded 50 cattle and sealed several “illegal”pounds in various parts of the city. The civic body also demolished the illegal cattle pound where the woman had been killed Friday. Working in three shifts, the cattle impounding team has initiated yet another drive against cattle taking to the streets in the city.

According to VMC officials, eight teams fanned out to various parts of the city under police protection to impound cattle from Ajwa Road, Sayajipura, Makarpura, Soma Talav, Dabhoi Road, and Waghodia Road. As cattle owners attempted to escape the crackdown by running along with their herds, it resulted in chaos and traffic disruption in many parts of the city.

Also Read
102% rise in average cost of electricity purchased from Adani Power betwe...
Ban on BBC documentary futile, coercive action unfortunate: Ex-SC judge
After his comment on RSS literacy: Organisers cancel Kumar Vishwas event ...
Fintech hub with ADB support to come up at GIFT City

Meanwhile, the Makarpura police in Vadodara arrested the owner of the cattle that attacked the woman. The accused, Kiran Bharwad (27), had allegedly set up an illegal pound in the vicinity of the area where the cattle trampled the woman to death Friday afternoon. The VMC sealed the cattle pound of the accused and confiscated 40 cows.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 20:32 IST
Next Story

Comment at your own peril: A list of arrests under Mamata govt

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close