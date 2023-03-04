VMC swings into action after woman killed in cattle attack

A day after cows from an illegal cattle pound in the Maneja area of Vadodara trampled a 70-year-old to death, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Saturday swung into action to impound close to 50 cattle from the streets of the city.

On Saturday, in a face-off between officials and cattle owners, VMC impounded 50 cattle and sealed several “illegal”pounds in various parts of the city. The civic body also demolished the illegal cattle pound where the woman had been killed Friday. Working in three shifts, the cattle impounding team has initiated yet another drive against cattle taking to the streets in the city.

According to VMC officials, eight teams fanned out to various parts of the city under police protection to impound cattle from Ajwa Road, Sayajipura, Makarpura, Soma Talav, Dabhoi Road, and Waghodia Road. As cattle owners attempted to escape the crackdown by running along with their herds, it resulted in chaos and traffic disruption in many parts of the city.

Meanwhile, the Makarpura police in Vadodara arrested the owner of the cattle that attacked the woman. The accused, Kiran Bharwad (27), had allegedly set up an illegal pound in the vicinity of the area where the cattle trampled the woman to death Friday afternoon. The VMC sealed the cattle pound of the accused and confiscated 40 cows.