VMC struggles for a solution as unclean water plagues residents

Contaminated water has become a pet peeve of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation that is facing the ire of the residents mostly from the East and South administrative zones of the city since February this year.

Advertising

While the Nimeta filtration plant was blamed for the initial incident of contamination, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has been struggling to find answers to the recurrent issue of poor water quality, even after a thorough cleaning of the plant was undertaken in May this year and three officers suspended in July.

A preliminary report of the civic body in May indicated that there was negligence on part of the contractor. The then Municipal Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo issued show cause notices to the O&M contractor Puja Consultant as well as the original contractor M/s Rajkamal, who constructed the plant. Three officials of the VMC have been suspended since June.

VMC officials, who have been part of the water supply department, blame the faulty design of Tank No. 3 of the Nimeta filtration plant for the contamination that has led to several protests from residents and the Opposition parties as well as countless memes and jokes against the VMC.

Advertising

An official, who was formerly in charge of the water supply department, told The Indian Express that the detailed analysis of the water contamination issue brought to light the faulty design of one of the three tanks in Nimeta.

“The floor of the plant layers should be concave for it to be able to function as desired. However, the tank No. 3 has flat floors, which does not allow the water to be completely filtered. Unfortunately, all three tanks are interconnected and so, while there is no inherent fault in the design of the other two tanks, they also have impurities mixed. This fault has been brought to the notice of the corporation but everyone wants to brush it under the carpet to avoid embarrassment,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The Nimeta plant is located 15 km from the city and has a capacity of 145 MLD for filtration of water that comes from Ajwa Sarovar.

According to the official, although the plant has been created to be able to filter water with a turbidity of 900 to 1,000 NTU (Nephelometric Turbidity Unit) — the World Health Organisation establishes that the turbidity of drinking water shouldn’t be more than 5 NTU, and should ideally be below 1 NTU — the turbidity of water was found to be in the range of 30-40 NTU when complaints flooded the VMC between February and April this year, health officials said.

While Puja Contractors was immediately blacklisted when it was found that the plant has not been serviced since its inception despite a deep cleaning activity, the murky water has not been cleared yet. The first unit for the treatment process is the sedimentation tank and the flocculator after which the water goes down to the slow and rapid sand filter tank, which is 25 feet deep. The filter unit consists of a fine sand layer, coarse sand level and gravel level – each layer one-foot deep which backwash the water every four hours for a cycle of 30 minutes, chlorine is added to the water in proportion to the turbidity.

Another officer of the VMC said, “The fact is that the plant was not serviced and over the years it had to come to a halt which happened earlier this year, but there is no denying that just cleaning the tank is not enough. The plant still has leaking valves and the sedimentation tank No. 3 has a design flaw which will impede the filtration process, especially in the monsoon.”

The official added that it is “normal” for turbidity of water to increase after monsoon, especially since Vadodara also witnessed flooding but the civic body is unable to cover up the fact that reports of Nimeta contamination issue came up before summer.

City Congress corporator Ami Ravat, who has been aggressively taking up the issue with the civic body and demanded a criminal case in the matter, said, “There is no denying the fact that the VMC is trying to cover its tracks. The BJP has been in power in the VMC for over two decades now. So, they know they have no one else to blame for the fault in the design as well as the lack of maintenance. They know they have willfully provided impure water while playing with the lives of the residents. They cannot own up this mistake for the fear of public backlash and are allowing things to continue as it is hoping that public will forget it soon.” Ravat also demanded the suspension of officers responsible for the same.

Last week, in another meeting, the elected representatives of the BJP met at the Vadodara circuit house to discuss civic woes facing the city and the water contamination remained among the top of the issues with Mayor Jigisha Seth even asking officers of the department concerned to “do whatever it takes” to solve the problem.

Seth was unavailable for comment. However, P M Patel, city engineer, who has been part of the process of the commissioning and inception of the plant as well, rubbished the allegations of a design fault and blamed sewage water for the contamination. Patel said, “We are trying to locate the point where the contamination is happening. It is most likely that the drainage water is mixing with the water supply line somewhere. It is a common problem after the monsoon. The issue of the filtration plant not having maintained for over a decade has been resolved. There is no contamination from Nimeta anymore. Those who claim that there is a design fault forget that the issue has cropped up only now. If there was a design fault, the water would have been contaminated right from the time we began using the plant.”