VMC standing committee nod for works under special assistance budget of Centre

The standing committee of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Monday approved a proposal to grant the Municipal Commissioner powers to execute development projects under Rs 114 crore budget, extended under the special financial assistance for capital investment to the civic body.

The first-time grant is provided to state governments in the form of a 50-year interest-free loan for capital investment.

The proposal placed before the standing committee Monday included 10 projects worth Rs 124.78 crore, including the construction of new staff quarters for the fire department in the Vasna Bhayali area as well as four works each of road carpeting and laying of drainage lines.

“The said works worth Rs 124.78 (as listed in the proposal) could be converted from other grant heads to the Special Assistance head,” states the proposal.

VMC also put forth before the standing committee two other proposals to include various development projects under the outgrowth areas grant of the state government of Rs 27.08 crore and another similar grant of Rs 24.75 crore under the Business Tax head.

“The development works of about Rs 170 crores had been put before the Standing Committee for principal approval. We have approved the same as the projects have to be notified to the state government’s approval before March 31… We have approved the same, including the projects under Special Assistance of the Central government,” said VMC Standing Committee Chairman Hitendra Patel.