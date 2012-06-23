VMC plans to put CCTV cameras in night market

The soon-to-be operational night market of Vadodra Municipal Corporation (VMC) and other offices of the civic body,including its head office in Khanderao Market,will be put under CCTV camera surveillance for security reasons and to check malpractices. The VMC standing committee cleared a proposal in this regard at its weekly meeting on Friday.

In-charge executive engineer (streetlights),Kaushik Parmar,said, though the number of the cameras to be installed in the nigh market had not been decided,the civic body had set aside Rs 50 lakh for the project and awarded the contract to install cameras to city-based Laxmi Electric Store.

The night market will be a food and beverages zone and is coming up near VUDA circle,on the bank of river Vishwamitri. There will be 42 big and small stalls in the market,which will remain open from 5 pm to 5 am.

The VMC has spent more than Rs 150 crore on the project and expects to generate revenue through auction of stalls and users fee.

Vijay Shah,the chairman of standing committee in the VMC,had earlier said the market would be thrown open to public by June-end. However,the opening is likely to be delayed since stalls are still to be allotted.

Besides the night market,CCTV cameras will also be installed in the offices of mayor,deputy mayor,chairman of standing committee and the municipal commissioner in VMCs Khanderao building. The department has also proposed to set up such cameras in Sayaji Nagar Gruh in Akota and Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Gruh in Jubilee Baug.

Parmar said more VMC offices would be put under CCTV surveillance in the coming years.

