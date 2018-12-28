VMC clean-up drive fetches Rs 65 lakh as fine in 20 days

Vadodara Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman Satish Patel, along with other VMC officials, on Thursday visited various areas across the city and penalised those found littering. This was part of a cleanliness drive that has been in place for the last 20 days, wherein 12 teams of VMC officials visited the 12 wards of the city.

According to VMC officials, from the fine imposed on people found violating cleanliness norms, the VMC has recovered a total fine of Rs 65,00,000 in the last twenty days. “The penalty ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 25,000 depending on the gravity of the violation. We have recovered almost

Rs 65,00,000 as penalty. While no one has hesitated to pay the fine, it is important that they do not repeat this,” Patel said.

The officials said that an awareness drive was undertaken two months ago under which people were asked to keep their localities clean. They were instructed to inform VMC officials in case of any disturbances.

The awareness program included distribution of pamphlets related to waste disposal and door-to-door campaigning by VMC workers to educate people regarding the same. “We had already conducted an awareness drive under the Clean Vadodara and Smart city program but despite that nothing has changed and we had to take the stricter route. Now we will be penalising those found littering or throwing garbage outside. On the first two instances we will penalise and strict action will be taken against the offenders the third time. One of the apartments we fined today was channelling dirty water from their apartment to the main road. We have told them that if they repeat this two more times we will cut their water connection,” said Patel.

According to officials, this drive has also been undertaken to revive the rankings of the city under the Swachh Survekshan Survey next year. As of 2018, Vadodara ranked 44th behind other major cities of the state, including Rajkot, Surat and Ahmedabad.