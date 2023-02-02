VMC ‘breaking road’ as it begins to return plots acquired 6 yrs ago

Nearly a year after the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) decided to return three plots acquired for road-widening to their owners due to its inability to pay compensation, the civic body Thursday began the process of “breaking the road” prior to returning the plots.

The move comes only days after the HC directed the civic body to compensate Nikitin Contractor, owner of one of the plots, for its acquisition.

The plots were acquired in 2017 to widen the lane from 15 metres to 30 metres on the Faramji road on the Alkapuri end of the Vadodara railway station.

On Thursday, VMC officials arrived at Faramji Road with hydraulic excavators and dug up the concrete road to “signify the handover” to the owners.

While City Engineer Alpesh Majmundar said he was “unaware about the digging of the road”, Town Development Officer Jitesh Trivedi and Municipal Commissioner Bancha Nidhi Pani remained unavailable for comment.

A senior VMC official said the decision to “break the road” was to ensure that it was not used by the public until the land owners decided to barricade their returned plots.

The Faramji lane acquisition also included 6,000-square feet of the landmark white bungalow owned by Nikitin Contractor—a businessman and the grandson of Faramji Contractor, after whom the lane has been named.

“They took away about 6,000 sq feet of my land that included the garden and the compound wall… We have reconstructed the compound wall and I will be most happy to take back the land because they have not compensated me for it. But I am baffled at the fact that VMC is actually breaking the road and then handing it over to the owners instead of accepting our proposal to sit across the table and take it forward in a mature manner… The agony we have suffered for the last six years cannot be undone,” Contractor told The Indian Express. VMC, which owes Nikitin approximately Rs 4 crore, is yet to pay a single penny.

The VMC had decided to “reverse the widening” and return the land to the owners in March last year, following an order of the Gujarat High Court directing the civic body to immediately compensate Kanji Mokariya, another land owner.

The HC, in its order dated February 15, 2022, granted VMC two weeks time to pay the compensation or reject the claim, which would also mean that the civic body had to return the plot. Following this, on March 10, 2022, the Standing Committee considered an urgent proposal seeking approval to reject Mokariya’s claim.

The HC order had also set a precedent in at least 15 similar pending cases related to city-wide road demolitions undertaken in 2017 that are currently being executed by the civic body.