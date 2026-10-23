Yusuf Pathan gets his ‘gift’: Vadodara civic body clears transfer of 978-sq-m plot

The Standing Committee of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Friday (October 23) unanimously approved the allotment of a 978-square-metre plot of land to Yusuf Pathan, over which it had served the former India cricketer an encroachment notice two years ago.

Congress leaders staged a dharna outside the Standing Committee hall, carrying placards opposing the allotment. But no questions were asked inside.

All 12 members of the Standing Committee are elected corporators from the BJP. The Congress, which has only six corporators out of the total 69 in the VMC, has no representation in the Standing Committee.

The proposal was “approved unanimously, with no questions raised during the meeting”, sources said.

The Indian Express first reported on October 19 that Gujarat’s BJP government had decided to allot the plot to Pathan two months after he rebelled against Mamata Banerjee and broke away from her Trinamool Congress (TMC) along with 19 other West Bengal MPs.

Pathan, who won the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat on a TMC ticket in 2024, and the other MPs have since joined a little-known outfit called the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), and asked the Lok Sabha Speaker to be seated separately from the TMC.

The 978-sq-m plot located at Town Planning Scheme 22, Final Plot 90, is adjacent to the Bagh-e-Mehmud bungalow owned by Pathan. Five hundred square metres of the land will be transferred to him as a “gift”, while the remaining 478 sq m will be given at a concessional rate of 55% of the valuation made earlier by the Valuation Committee of the Vadodara Urban Development Authority (VUDA).

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The proposal cleared by the Standing Committee essentially approves an application that Pathan had submitted back on March 3, 2012, seeking a 99-year lease of the plot without an auction.

The Gujarat government had rejected his request in June 2014. The VMC had subsequently alleged that Pathan had fenced and occupied the plot despite the rejection.

Pathan had challenged the rejection before the Gujarat High Court, where a single judge had dismissed his plea in August 2025. Pathan had appealed this order, but had withdrawn the appeal on August 31, 2026 – two days after the VMC received a communication from the state government approving the transfer of the plot to Pathan.

In June 2024, days after Pathan became a TMC MP, the VMC had served notice on him, asking him to remove the alleged encroachment on the plot.

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With proceedings in court still underway, the Standing Committee, which is the highest executive body of the VMC, had in July this year, began preparations for a public auction of the plot – and approved a valuation of Rs 2.10 lakh per sq m, which put the estimated value of the land at around Rs 20.5 crore.

However, this proposal was withdrawn after the General Board, the top legislative and decision-making body of the civic administration, raised questions about the alleged encroachment by Pathan, saying the plot could not be disposed of without the matter being settled.

Meanwhile, Pathan and the other TMC MPs had announced on June 14 that they had switched to the NCPI. Mamata Banerjee had lost power in West Bengal on May 4, and Suvendu Adhikari had taken charge as the new BJP Chief Minister of the state on May 9.

On Friday, even before the Standing Committee met, Congress corporators Pushpa Vaghela, Ashish Joshi, city party president Rutvij Joshi and Congress leader Swejal Vyas sat on dharna in the front of Committee hall, holding placards with messages against the BJP and the decision to transfer the plot.

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The Standing Committee’s decision on Friday came a day after a body known as Vishwamitri Bachao Samiti submitted a memorandum to the VMC commissioner, urging the civic body to withdraw the proposal.

The proposed transfer raised questions of equality, limitation, and the treatment of public land, the Samiti argued.

Advocate Shailesh Amin, representing the Samiti, pointed out that Pathan had represented India in the 2007 and 2011 ODI World Cups, yet the state government had, in 2014, rejected his proposal.

“The present proposal risks treating Pathan differently from other international cricketers and sportspersons who would not be able to seek similar treatment because the government has stipulated that the decision cannot be cited as a precedent. Our question is that Vadodara has many cricketers who have played international cricket… We have four Arjuna Awardees in Vadodara. Why has no one else been given such a gift? Will the government consider gifting a plot to Yastika Bhatia [who plays for the Indian women’s cricket team in all three formats] and [all-rounder] Hardik Pandya too?” Amin said.

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The government’s proposal specifically states that the decision to “gift” Pathan the land should not be treated as a precedent.

Standing Committee chairman Varsha Vyas told reporters on Friday that the proposal had been cleared “based on the resolution of the state government on which the Municipal Commissioner had sent the proposal”.

“The allotment is being considered under the Urban/Area Development Authorities (Disposal of Land and Other Properties) Regulations, 2002, which govern the disposal of land and other properties by urban development authorities. Regulation 3(1) permits disposal through sale…or the grant of development rights. Pathan has brought great pride to India due to his sport and so the government has decided to allot him the land, we have only taken the government approval into consideration and accepted the proposal put forth by the VMC commissioner,” Vyas said.