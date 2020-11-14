Visitors queue up at Alang to click selfies with INS Viraat

INS Viraat after it was winched closer to the shore at the Alang Ship-breaking yard in Gujarat. (File)

An estimated 1,000 visitors have already made their way to Alang ship-breaking yard in Gujarat to click selfies with the iconic warship INS Viraat that is beached near the shore since September 28 awaiting to be dismantled.

“We have been getting request from several people and enthusiasts seeking permission to visit our yard to see the INS Viraat. So far, an estimated 1,000 people have visited the site,” Mukesh Patel, chairman of the Shree Ram Group, said. The shipbreaking firm had purchased the decommissioned vessel earlier this year.

“Every day there are around 20-25 people who visit our yard at Alang. People click pictures and shoot videos as well,” he said.

People have to stand on the beach to see the vessel and are not allowed to board or get close to it. Currently, the vessel stands 1,000 feet away from the shore. “It will be winched further inside during the high tides later this month. We are expecting the breaking to begin sometime in mid-December,” Patel added.

The longest-serving warship of the world was beached at Alang at a formal event attended by Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Navy officials on September 28. However, being a dead vessel, it was brought to Alang with help of a tug and it ran aground 3,000 feet away from the beach.

