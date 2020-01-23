Visitors’ passes at Ahmedabad airport suspended till Jan 30

This advisory bans the entry of the people without scheduled flight travel inside the airport premises. (File) This advisory bans the entry of the people without scheduled flight travel inside the airport premises. (File)

As per a security advisory, the facility of visitors’ passes at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport in Ahmedabad, will be suspended from January 20 to 30.

This effectively bans the entry of the people without scheduled flight travel inside the airport premises.

According to airport officials, the decision has been taken in view of the upcoming Republic Day on January 26, as security has been heightened in all airports of India, according to directives by Airport Authority of India (AAI).

SVPI or Ahmedabad Airport has a process of visitors’ pass where such visitors who don’t have a scheduled flight ticket, can enter the terminal premises for a few hours in order to spend time with people known to them. The contract for issuing passes has been given to a third party company as per the airport officials, which issues 50-100 passes daily, on an average.

“We received an order from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, where we were asked to suspend the visitors’ pass system from January 20 to 30. For now, the visitors are allowed to spend time with the travelers at the airport premises outside Terminal 1 and 2,” said an SVPI airport official.

