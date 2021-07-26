Ahmedabad: Virtual ceramic expo begins today

Sandip Patel, chief operating officer of Octagon Communication, said this will be the first virtual expo for showcasing ceramic products of Morbi.

CERAMIX EXPO, the first virtual exhibition showcasing the best of ceramic brands from Morbi, is all set to begin Monday and will increase the visibility of brand Morbi in the international market, organisers said on Sunday.

The virtual four-day show will be hosted by Ahmedabad-based Octagon Communication Pvt Limited, an event management firm, and will feature 30 leading ceramic products manufacturers of Morbi and more than 500 buyers from across 75 countries, organisers said.

“This will be an export-oriented show and therefore, no domestic buyers will be allowed to participate. Octagon has created virtual stalls and participants, after logging in to the platform, will get a feel of visiting a stall at a physical exhibition. They will also be able to download catalogues and talk to manufacturers directly through videoconferencing,” Nilesh Jetpariya, president of wall tiles division of Morbi Ceramics Association (MCA), told The Indian Express.

MCA is the umbrella organisation of around 700 ceramic manufacturing units in Morbi district. Jetpariya said that overseas demand for ceramic products manufactured in Morbi is robust and the expo will give a boost to it.

Sandip Patel, chief operating officer of Octagon Communication, said this will be the first virtual expo for showcasing ceramic products of Morbi. He added that the virtual expo also offers cost-effective exhibition opportunities.