Senior Congress leader and former Amreli MP Virji Thummar dies

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Senior Congress leader and former legislator Virji Thummar died on Wednesday at the age of 67.
Known for raising his voice for farmers in Saurashtra and fighting for their issues, Thummar was battling cancer for some time now.
Born in Amreli on May 31,1959, Thummar, a commerce graduate, was elected to the Assembly for the first time in 1990 from the Babra constituency on a Janata Dal ticket. He won from the constituency again in 1995, but on a Congress ticket.
Thummar was elected to the Lok Sabha from Amreli in the 2004 elections. He also served as Congress MLA from the Lathi assembly constituency in Amreli between 2017 and 2022. He had contested the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Lathi, but lost to the BJP candidate.
In the organisation, he worked as Congress general secretary, vice president and state president of the Kisan Congress. He also played an active role in the cooperative sector of Amreli district. His daughter Jenny Thummar, a Congress leader, is also active in politics. She was president of the Gujarat Pradesh Mahila Congress and unsuccessfully contested as a Congress candidate from Amreli seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Condoling his demise, general secretary of All India Congress Committee, Randeep Singh Surjewala said the “Congress family has lost a mighty banyan tree from our midst.”
He wrote on X: “The news of the passing of Virjibhai Thummar—a vital pillar of the Gujarat Congress, senior leader, former MP, and former MLA—has left everyone’s eyes moist and hearts heavy with grief. With his demise, the Congress family has lost a mighty banyan tree from our midst.”
“His simplicity, his love and sense of duty toward every individual, and his deep connection to farming and agriculture will forever be etched in people’s hearts. My heartfelt condolences to the family members and all dear ones and supporters. Especially to his daughter and Congress leader, Jenny Thummar—may God grant you strength, and may Veerjibhai’s blessings and values forever guide your life’s path,” he added.
Paying tributes to the senior leader, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda said “Virjibhai raised his voice to address the people’s issues” and that his demise is a “great loss for the entire Gujarat and the Congress family”.
“His simplicity, spirit of service, and unwavering dedication to public service will always be remembered,” Chavda said. Congress Legislative Party leader in the Assembly Dr Tushar Chaudhary said the Congress has lost a “senior warrior”. Several senior Congress leaders are expected to attend his funeral procession to be held on Wednesday evening.
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