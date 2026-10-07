Senior Congress leader and former Amreli MP Virji Thummar dies

Thummar was elected to the Lok Sabha from Amreli in the 2004 elections. (Special arrangement photo/ Image enhanced using AI)

Senior Congress leader and former legislator Virji Thummar died on Wednesday at the age of 67.

Known for raising his voice for farmers in Saurashtra and fighting for their issues, Thummar was battling cancer for some time now.

Born in Amreli on May 31,1959, Thummar, a commerce graduate, was elected to the Assembly for the first time in 1990 from the Babra constituency on a Janata Dal ticket. He won from the constituency again in 1995, but on a Congress ticket.

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Thummar was elected to the Lok Sabha from Amreli in the 2004 elections. He also served as Congress MLA from the Lathi assembly constituency in Amreli between 2017 and 2022. He had contested the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Lathi, but lost to the BJP candidate.