Viral video: Man urging people to get vaccinated identified as health worker

The man seen in a viral video where he is trying to entice the public to get vaccinated against Covid-19 on September 17, marked as a mega drive for vaccination in the state, has now been identified by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation as a multipurpose health worker (MPHW) working with the civic body.

Jagdish Shah (33), is seen in the video standing at a roadside, telling people, “Chalo bhai, vaccine, vaccine, corona vaccine, pehlo dose, beejo dose..jeev bachavani vaccine (Come on people, come for vaccine, first dose or second dose, come for the life-saving vaccine)”.

The source of the video as well as the person seen hawking, unidentified until now, was revealed to be Jagdish Kumar Shah by Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar on Thursday on Twitter.

Shah told The Indian Express that he was unaware until recently of his new found social media fame and was motivating people to take the vaccine after Covid-19 hit close to his home when he lost his father in the second wave of Covid-19.

“I was at Paldi crossroad in Ahmedabad and my usual duty site is at the Paldi urban health centre. I didn’t think

much before doing what I did but I lost my father recently to Covid-19 and this was only an effort on my part to encourage people to get vaccinated so that they don’t lose their family,” Shah told The Indian Express.

“I would say I got some positive outcome for asking people to get vaccinated because some people did come to get vaccinated. Even after that day, many come to get vaccinated after seeing my video, as some people have told me,” he said.