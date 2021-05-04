Viral video shows ‘ambulance halted’ for IPL team convoy; police call it ‘fake, defamatory’

On May 3, KKR had played the last match of IPL season 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. (File)

The Ahmedabad traffic police are inquiring into a video purportedly showing an ambulance being halted at a traffic junction in Ahmedabad by the police to make way for an Indian Premier League (IPL) convoy.

The 17-second-long video, which was shot by a car driver at Panjrapole crossroads traffic junction in Ahmedabad, shows three buses of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) being escorted by multiple police vehicles at the junction, even as a jeep ambulance waits.

The video, which went viral on social media Tuesday, sparked angry reactions. The Indian Express cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

On May 3, KKR had played the last match of IPL season 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium before the matches was called off Tuesday over the raging pandemic.

The Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), Ahmedabad, Mayanksinh, told The Indian Express, “We have seen the video and are yet to verify whether the traffic at said junction was stopped by Traffic Police or Ahmedabad Police. The police will never stop an ambulance on its way for any VIP convoy, be it of IPL players or any minister. We even don’t stop hearse vans for convoys. The case could be of momentary confusion. This is a malicious attempt to tarnish the image of police with fake and defamatory video.”

Another senior police official of the Ahmedabad Police said, “The video doesn’t explain if the ambulance was in a hurry as no hooters are being sounded by the driver (of ambulance). It can also be the case that the ambulance just arrived at the traffic junction when the three buses were passing through and it had to wait for 5-6 seconds.”