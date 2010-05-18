Vipul Aggarwal sent to Palanpur jail

The Danta court on Monday sent suspended IPS officer Vipul Aggarwal to Palanpur jail. Aggarwal has been arrested by the state CID (Crime) for his role in the Tulsi Prajapati encounter case.

Aggarwal was taken to the Danta court at Banaskantha by CID chief V V Rabari.

Investigating Officer R K Patel was not present for the hearing.

Rabari said: Aggarwal has been sent to the Palanpur jail after his remand expired on Monday. We do not need to extend it further. We will shortly bring him and Ashish Pandya face to face for a joint interrogation to know the details of what had happened to Tulsi Pajapati.

According to the CID,Aggarwal,who was the SP of Banaskantha in 2006,had played a major role in managing the encounter. D G Vanzara who was the then DIG Border Range officer had asked Aggarwal to call SOG Inspector Ashish Pandya for the encounter. Aggarwal had called Pandya who was on a six-day leave asking him to report on duty immediately on December 26.

On December 28,Prajapatis body was found at Chapri near Ambaji town.

Pandya had recently confessed in his interrogation by the CID that when Aggarwal called him at his Bhuj home on December 26,he had asked him to talk to Vanzara for more details.

Vanzara was also on leave at that time like Pandya (now in police custody) but both were present at the encounter site on December 28 when Prajapatis body was found at Chapri.

The CID is likely to bring Vanzara on a transfer warrant for interrogations,said CID sources. According to the CID,Pandya will be brought to Chapri for an on-the-spot verification.

