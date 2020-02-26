Vipul Aggarwal becomes deputy CEO of National Health Authority

Aggarwal was selected for appointment under the Central Staffing Scheme as Deputy CEO (Director level) in the NHA under the department of Health and Family Welfare for a period of five years. (File) Aggarwal was selected for appointment under the Central Staffing Scheme as Deputy CEO (Director level) in the NHA under the department of Health and Family Welfare for a period of five years. (File)

Gujarat cadre IPS officer who was an accused in the Tulsiram Prajapati encounter case, and later discharged, will soon take charge in New Delhi as the deputy chief executive officer (Dy CEO) of National Health Authority (NHA), tasked with the implementation of the public health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat.

A memorandum dated February 24 said that Aggarwal, also an MBBS, was recommended for central deputation by the Ministry of Home Affairs and was selected for appointment under the Central Staffing Scheme as Deputy CEO (Director level) in nthe NHA under the department of Health and Family Welfare for a period of five years.

Aggarwal, currently the Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin), told The Indian Express, “I am not yet aware of the exact job profile but as the deputy CEO largely, the responsibility would include implementation of the world’s largest public health insurance scheme across all states, except the four states (where it is not being implemented – Delhi, West Bengal, Telengana and Odisha)… It may have been possible that I was considered due to my medical background.”

Aggarwal was Banaskantha SP when Tulsiram Prajapati was killed by a police team in 2006. Investigations revealed that he was killed since Prajapati was the eyewitness to the abduction of Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his wife Kauser Bi before they were killed in another encounter. Aggarwal was arrested by CID (crime) in 2010 before CBI took over the case.

Aggarwal was released from jail in the Prajapati encounter case in October 2014. He was reinstated into the service in November 2014 and in January 2015, he was appointed as Director of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM). In April 2015, he was also appointed as Managing Director (MD), Gujarat Medical Services Corporation Limited (GMSCL), a state government undertaking. GMSCL is run by the Health and Family Welfare Department that works for procuring and distributing medicinal products.

The Bombay High Court in September 2018 discharged Aggarwal of the charges in relation to the Tulsiram encounter. Among the allegations against Aggarwal, the CBI said that he had destroyed the leave records of an accused policeman.

