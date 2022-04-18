Violence in Vadodara over alleged rash driving, 20 detained

The Vadodara city police Monday morning detained close to 20 people for rioting after a temple was desecrated as a spillover of a midnight street fight between two groups over an alleged incident of rash driving, according to officials.

While a First Information Report (FIR) filed at the Raopura police station is against 10 unidentified people for allegedly assaulting a man, under the FIR at Karelibaug a mob of about 40 unidentified people have been booked for rioting and desecrating a temple.

The Raopura Street in Vadodara’s old city witnessed a tense Monday morning after violence broke out between two groups shortly after midnight following an assault of a two-wheeler rider at Amdavadi Pol. Within minutes, the clash snowballed into full-fledged violence with mobs pelting stones and vandalising vehicles. Groups belonging to two communities came face-to-face, with clashes reported along the stretch of the street from Raopura Tower to the Jubileebaug area. The mob also damaged parked handcarts belonging to vendors on the street before desecrating the statue of a temple dedicated to Sai Baba in the Jubileebaug area.

As police teams from Raopura and Karelibaug police stations rushed to the area, along with senior officials of the Vadodara city police, the mob dispersed. Local political leaders also arrived at the spot to urge the police to conduct an immediate search and combing operation. The desecrated idol of the temple was replaced immediately by sourcing it from a local idol maker at around 1.30 am. The police, on Monday morning, began rounding up suspects in the FIRs filed at Raopura and Karelibaug.

The first incident took place at the junction of the Amdavadi Pol area at around midnight when a group of about 10—unidentified so far—assaulted the complainant of the FIR filed at the Raopura police station on a suspicion that he had indulged in rash driving, the police said. Assistant commissioner of police, C Division, Megha Tewar told The Indian Express, “There was a rumour that a two-wheeler rider had been zooming in the area and harassing locals… The group of accused claimed that they were looking for the said two-wheeler when they came across the accused and assumed him to be the person they were looking for. They assaulted him before his friend reached to his aid and rushed him to SSG Hospital.”

The complainant, who is stable, has said in the FIR that he was returning home after meeting a friend at a tea stall near Nyaymandir when the accused stopped and assaulted him with iron pipes “without any reason”.

The Raopura police station has lodged the FIR against “eight to ten unidentified persons” under sections dealing with unlawful assembly (143), rioting (147), rioting armed with a deadly weapon (148), offence committed by every member of unlawful assembly in prosecution of common object (149), voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons (324), and voluntarily causing grievous hurt (325) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as Section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act for disobeying the prohibitory orders in place.

Raopura police inspector B B Patel told The Indian Express that as of Monday morning, three of the eight suspects have been detained. “We have identified and detained three persons so far. The rest of the accused are being identified through CCTV cameras… We will arrest them shortly after confirming their identities,” said inspector Patel.

Meanwhile, in the FIR lodged at Karelibaug police station, a mob of about 40 accused has been booked under IPC sections for defiling a place of worship with the intent to insult a religion (295), rioting (147), and wantonly giving provocation to with an intent to cause a riot (153). Assistant commissioner of police, H Division, V G Patel told The Indian Express that about 15 people had been rounded up from the neighbourhood in connection with the riot and the desecration of the temple. ACP Patel said, “The police teams are scanning the CCTV footage of the incident to identify the accused… We have already conducted a combing operation and rounded up about 15 suspects. By later today, we will be able to identify most of the accused and arrest them.”

Officials said the city police have deployed additional forces in the area to ensure peace and order on Monday morning.