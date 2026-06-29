‘Violation of residential-use conditions’: 5 ‘illegal’ structures linked to senior officials near Statue of Unity razed

IN AN unprecedented action in Gujarat’s Narmada district, five “illegal” structures allegedly built by senior government officials on subsidised plots allotted to them at Garudeshwar, just one kilometre from the Statue of Unity, were demolished on Sunday.

According to officials, the five structures were allegedly built in violation of residential-use conditions, a fact that came to light after RTI queries filed by another government official earlier this year.

The demolition, carried out swiftly on a public holiday, targeted structures built on plots originally allotted in 2019 under the signature of the then Narmada District Collector R S Ninama to 13 senior officials of the Narmada district administration.

The allotments were made for residential purposes at a heavily subsidised rate between Rs 37,210 to Rs 50,000 per plot of 135 square metres — a price fixed after applying a revenue department circular that shaved off between 50 to 75 per cent of the actual assessed market value of Rs 99,255.

The demolitions being carried out at Garudeshwar, in Narmada district, Gujarat, on Sunday. (Express Photo) The demolitions being carried out at Garudeshwar, in Narmada district, Gujarat, on Sunday. (Express Photo)

‘Home stay plan’

The prime plots in Garudeshwar, abutting the upcoming Tribal Museum, offer a direct view of the world’s tallest statue.

As five of the 13 officials allegedly did not meet the “mandatory clause” of completing construction of the residential premises within the stipulated period, the plots were forfeited to the government by default. The rest of the plots, however, showed neither a modest residential construction that the allotment letters had mandated, nor compliance with a two-year construction deadline. Senior officials, who did not want to be named, told The Indian Express that when the administration investigated the complaints, it found multi-storeyed bungalows with six to 12 bedrooms.

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Six of these bungalows had been fully constructed and the seventh was under construction. “All the properties bear the unmistakable hallmarks of commercial homestay operations, which are a thriving business in the area. None of them appear to be the government-employee residences that the allotment originally mandated. The location, a kilometre from one of Gujarat’s most visited tourist landmarks, makes the commercial intent clear… the administration’s assessment has found prima facie indications that the properties were designed and constructed to be used as rooms on hire for homestays. Most lacked the basic design of a flat, had multiple bathrooms and did not even have kitchens….” an official said.

The irregularity first came to official notice when the then Mamlatdar P K Joshi filed a formal complaint alleging violations of government rules and town planning approvals. RTI applications seeking documentary evidence brought out the accurate records, prompting then District Collector Sanjay Modi to order a detailed investigation. Based on a report submitted by Collector Modi, the Chief Minister’s Office directed demolitions, senior officials said.

The allotment letters of February 2, 2019, named 13 then-serving officers who had approached the district administration requesting land at relief rates for residential use. Of these, at least five were in revenue department related assignments, one was with the education department, one each from the election department, statistics and town planning departments.

Of these, on Sunday, the properties belonging to five officials were brought down under strict security arrangements “to prevent any untoward incident”, officials said, adding that the officials accused of violating the conditions “peacefully cooperated” throughout the operation.

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Two officers – Director of DRDA LS Dindor and District Primary Education Officer BD Baria – have moved court against the administration’s decision and therefore, their bungalows were not demolished on Sunday. The plots allotted to the six other officials were taken back earlier.

Narmada Collector Ganga Singh and District Development Officer Ravindrasinh Vala were unavailable for comment.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency Mansukh Vasava justified the action saying the law must take its course. However, he added the action should not be selective.

“If the houses of government officials were built in violation of rules, action against them is justified and the law must take its course. However, the same standards should apply to everyone. Questions are also being raised over large-scale land filling allegedly carried out for a proposed five-star hotel project in the area, and that too should be investigated. There are allegations that some constructions have come up without the required permissions and even on the basis of questionable approvals. Action should not be selective. Whether it involves officials, businessmen or ordinary citizens, justice and enforcement must be equal for all,” Vasava said.