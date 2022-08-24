scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Villages put on flood alert as dams begin to release water

(SSNNL) released 5 lakh cusecs of water from 23 gates of the dam. (Representational/File)

Several villages in Vadodara, Anand, Narmada, and Bharuch districts were put on flood alert as several dams in Central Gujarat, including the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada, have begun to release water, following heavy rainfall.

The Sardar Sarovar Dam recorded a water level of 135.68 metres — three meters short of its Full Reservoir Level — Tuesday evening even as the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd. (SSNNL) released 5 lakh cusecs of water from 23 gates of the dam.

Kadana Dam located on the Mahisagar river in Mahisagar district issued warning of releasing 4 lakh cusecs of water as the dam level inches towards 238 feet.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 02:18:26 am
PM to visit Gujarat on Aug 27 for two days, launch various projects

