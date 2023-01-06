scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Villagers protest giving land for shrimp farming in Olpad

In the memorandum, the villagers said that if shrimp ponds are developed on the land, there would be no outlet for rainwater and it would accumulate in the farms, damaging crops.

Over a hundred villagers, most of them women, gathered at the collector’s Thursday evening, demanding rollback of the 2021 decision to allot the land with block number 495 for shrimp farming. (Representational/File)
Villagers of Kuvad in Olpad taluka on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Surat District Collector Ayush Oak against the decision to allot government land on the outskirts of the village for shrimp farming, saying it would block rainwater passage and damage their crops.

Over a hundred villagers, most of them women, gathered at the collector’s Thursday evening, demanding rollback of the 2021 decision to allot the land with block number 495 for shrimp farming.

In the memorandum, the villagers said that if shrimp ponds are developed on the land, there would be no outlet for rainwater and it would accumulate in the farms, damaging crops. They said farmers would face huge loss as cattle grazing also would be affected. They also threatened of self-immolation if their demands are not met.

Kunvad village leader Vivek Patil said, “The shrimp farm would affect the livelihood of villagers.”

