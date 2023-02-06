Villagers in Chhota Udepur seek collector’s help to cage leopard

Following the death of two children in a leopard attack in one week in Bodeli taluka of Chhota Udepur district, members of the Bodeli Lawyers Association and residents of villages in the taluka on Monday handed over a memorandum to District Collector Stuti Charan seeking immediate action to capture the big cat on the loose.

According to the memorandum, the first attack took place on January 29 in Mooldhar village in Bodeli when the leopard dragged away a four-year-old boy, Sahil, from the field. His mutilated body was later discovered from the outskirts. Sahil’s father Alpesh Baria is a member of the Bodeli Lawyers Association.

The second incident took place couple of days ago when a two-year-old girl, Krisha, was attacked by the leopard in Gholivav village in the taluka while she was playing in the farm. The memorandum states that the leopard took the girl by her neck and climbed up a tree. Krisha sustained serious injuries and succumbed during treatment at SSG hospital in Vadodara.

“Both the incidents have left the residents in a state of terror… The villagers are unable to sleep due to the fear of being attacked by the man-eater leopard. These incidents have taken place as the departments concerned are not acting in a timely manner… It is our request that the forest department is urged to nab this man-eater leopard before more children and citizens fall prey to it,” the memorandum stated.

An official of the district administration said that officials of the forest department have already begun attempts to catch the leopard.