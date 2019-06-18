Villagers demand jobs at dinosaur museum, submit memo

More than a week after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani inaugurated the dinosaur museum in Raiyoli village of Mahisagar district, close to the site of the dinosaur fossils — the third largest hatchery in the world — villagers have registered a protest with the district administration seeking ‘all jobs’ for local people at the museum.

In a memorandum submitted to the local mamlatdar last week, the sarapnch of Raiyoli demanded that all employees of the museum who have been hired from outside be “removed with immediate effect”.

The villagers contended that although the government had promised to give employment to the local youth at the time of acquiring land for the museum in the year 2000, the promise was not kept.

EXPLAINED Museum that can attract world tourists in neglect In March 2016, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its Economic Sector report, criticised the Gujarat government for neglecting Balasinor Dinosaur Fossil Park, which not only has the potential to attract tourists from all over, but also be a UNESCO World Heritage site. The report tabled in the Assembly had pointed to the lack of planning and monitoring of the project by the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd (TCGL) that had led to non-fulfillment of envisaged goals after an investment of Rs 8.58 crore in the form of the museum. This collection of dinosaur bones and egg hatcheries, with around 100 eggs at Raiyoli village in Balasinor taluka of Kheda district, was discovered by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) in 1981-82. Balasinor royal scion Aaliya Sultana Babi has been advocating to preserve the Dinosaur Fossil Park since 1991, which is now known as the Jurassic Park of India. The TCGL finally commissioned a renovation of the project in 2017.

“When the museum became functional, most of the well-paying, superior jobs were given to outsiders,” said Gulabsinh Chauhan, sarpanch of the village. “We are feeling cheated, they should not take outsiders for these jobs,” Chauhan said and added that the villagers have also demanded free entry into the museum.

Museum staff claimed that local people gathered at the site three days ago and threatened to block the roads unless their demands were met. Chauhan said that they would intensity the stir if need arises.

However, the quality of staff in the museum has become a cause of concern for local officials. An officer of the district administration said that the contract for maintenance and running the museum was given to the contractor who renovated the structure, which was originally completed in 2007. Visitors to the site have taken to social media to draw the attention of the government to the “lax security” at the museum, which has several life-size statues of dinosaurs and a state-of-the-art visual technology experience.

Jenu Devan, MD of the tourism department, said suggestions of the visitors would be considered but the demands of the villagers could not be entertained. “More than 75% of the staff is from the village that falls under this Gram Panchayat. If they are not locals, then who are they? We can’t hire all villagers for every single task, so some staff members have been brought in through the contractor. The other demand of free entry is also not practical, with reference to the safety of the museum,” he said.