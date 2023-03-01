Vikas Sahay is new Gujarat Director General and Inspector General of Police

The Gujarat government Wednesday appointed senior IPS officer Vikas Sahay as the next Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP). The General Administration Department of Gujarat issued a notification in this regard.

Sahay, who is the Director General of Police (Training), was recently appointed as the in-charge DG & IGP of the state.

A Gujarat-cadre IPS officer of the 1989 batch, Sahay is a native of Bihar and has done his post graduation in History. He is 58.

Considered as an upright officer, Sahay has worked in different capacities in Gujarat Police, including as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Ahmedabad city and as the Chairman of Lok Rakshak Recruitment Board (LRRB) over the years.

In 2018, when Sahay was the head of LRRB, the examination paper for the recruitment of the Lok Rakshak Dal was leaked. Hours before the exam, Sahay had gone public saying that the paper was leaked and declared the examination cancelled.