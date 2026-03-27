Vijay Vishwas Sabha: Every person in Gujarat will get Rs 10 lakh health cover if AAP voted to power: Kejriwal in Dahod

LAUNCHING A scathing attack on the BJP and the Congress in Gujarat, former Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday guaranteed that “every person” in Gujarat will get “free health insurance of Rs 10 lakh” if AAP voted to power in the state.

Kejriwal was addressing a ‘Vijay Vishwas Sabha’ at Limkheda in Dahod.

Accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and flanked by Gujarat AAP leaders, including state party president Ishudan Gadhvi and Dediapada MLA Chaitar Vasava, Kejriwal spoke about issues affecting the tribal community and the “failure of the BJP” in providing basic amenities.

Saying that all people of Gujarat would be entitled to free health insurance worth Rs 10 lakh if AAP forms government, Kejriwal said, “If someone falls ill in your house, do you get good treatment in government hospitals?

There are no doctors, no infrastructure, no medicines… a person may die, but not get treatment in government hospitals. You have to sell your jewellery and land… that is why we have given free health insurance of Rs 10 lakh to each family in Punjab.”

He added, “So, you can take your family members to hospitals where the millionaires and billionaires go for treatment… where the ministers and the Chief Minister goes for treatment… Should such a facility be available in Gujarat? God forbid but if (critical illnesses) strike your family, you must be covered from all corners…”

Targeting the BJP for “misappropriating” tribal grants and MGNREGA funds received from the Central government, Kejriwal said, “Where did the hundreds of crores of rupees of (tribal development grant go)? Had they distributed the money among people as it is, each one of you would have been ‘crorepatis’ but instead all this money goes into the pockets of the BJP and Congress leaders… They are collecting so many ‘sins’ by even usurping the MNREGA grants that are meant for the poorest, hard working labourers who give their blood and sweat for 100 days to earn those wages… They (BJP) make entries in your names, without your knowledge, even forge thumb impressions and siphon off the money… When Chaitar Vasava asked to be shown the register, he was sent to jail for three months but the Minister, who was directly siphoning off the money was not jailed. That is because he was sending (commissions) to the top level…”

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Citing same-day MSP money transfer and irrigation facilities to the farmers in Punjab, Kejriwal said the same would be implemented in Gujarat. Urging the people to “take over the governance of the local bodies as well as the state administration,” Kejriwal said, “No sons and nephews of politicians will be getting tickets in AAP. Your children will get the tickets… Apply for as many tickets of AAP as you can… Take over the panchayats, the municipal bodies and the state. That is the only way to bring transparent governance.”