Vijay Rupani to officials: Requests to stop transfers should come, not complaints

“People from other states visit and stay in towns and villages for their bread and butter. In such circumstances, it has become the need of the hour that eye-catching work related to urban development is carried out in the municipalities,” Rupani was quoted in a statement. (File)

Chairing a day-long workshop of Chief Officers of Municipalities on Tuesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani asked the officials to work with efficiency so that requests to stop transfers are received instead of complaints from citizens.

Addressing the officials, Rupani said the reputation of Gujarat as model of good governance should be maintained and the state should be at the forefront of urban development.

“People from other states visit and stay in towns and villages for their bread and butter. In such circumstances, it has become the need of the hour that eye-catching work related to urban development is carried out in the municipalities,” Rupani was quoted in a statement issued by the state government. The CM pointed out that 50 per cent of the total population lives in urban areas. “We want to develop a work culture in towns, where there is no scope for grievances and pro-active development works are carried out in public interest,” he said.

Asking officials to visit public work sites in cities to check the quality of work, Rupani urged them to work with efficiency. “Your complaints should not come. Instead of requests for your transfer, the government should receive requests to stop your transfer. Such welfare activities should be carried out,” Rupani said.