Vijay Rupani to lead 2nd day of his govt’s 5-yr celebrations on his birthday from Rajkot

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will preside over a series of events in Rajkot on his birthday on Monday, while leading the second day of the government’s week-long celebrations of his government’s five years.

The day will be celebrated Samvedna Din (day of compassion). According an official release, Rupani will land in the city at 8.30 am and will call on Vajubhai Vala, former governor of Karnataka. Rupani contested the bypoll from Rajkot (west) Assembly seat, which Vala vacated following his appointment as governor of Karnataka in 2014, and won his maiden Assembly election.

The CM will participate in a tree-plantation drive organised by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) in Vagudad village at 9.30 am. At 10.30 am, he would lay the foundation stone of special home for Divyang children at Kendriya Vidyalaya on Kalavad Road before presiding over the main Seva Setu event of the state on the ground of Dharmendrasinhji Arts College at 11 am.

The CM will hand over letters to orphan children, entitling them to monthly government assistance of Rs 4,000 till the age of 21.

Social Justice and Empower Minister Ishwar Parmar will be present at the Seva Setu event.

At noon, Rupani will share meal with orphan children at Jan Kalyan Hall on Kalavad Road of the city before heading to the office of Pujit Rupani Trust, an NGO he runs for welfare of children. The CM will launch a software developed by Rajkot city police for management of visitors and dedicate to the public a traffic check-post on Ring Road-II. He will also unveil narcotics cell and anti-human trafficking cell of the city police.

Rupani will also have darshan at Swaminarayan temple on Bhupendra Road and meet BJP workers at the party’s office.