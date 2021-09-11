CM Vijay Rupani’s resignation is meant to mislead people of Gujarat: Hardik Patel

Young Patidar leader and working president of the Congress state unit Hardik Patel has said that the resignation of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is an attempt to mislead the people of Gujarat. He said the “real change” in the state’s leadership will happen after the Assembly elections next year in which the Bharatiya Janata Party will be defeated.

“The CM’s resignation is meant to mislead the people of Gujarat. With this, it has become clear that the BJP has failed miserably in its governance of the state. Gujarat’s image has suffered due to the horrifying pictures emerging from crematoriums and the piling up of the bodies of people who died due to oxygen shortage amid the pandemic,” he said.

Patel recalled the Patidar Anamat Andolan in Gujarat in 2015, after which former chief minister Anandiben Patel was asked to resign. “After 2014, our agitation had resulted in the removal of the chief minister. Once again, the people’s anger has led to a change in the CM. The real change, however, will come after the elections in Gujarat next year when the people will overthrow this government,” Patel said.

“People in Gujarat have been troubled by rising inflation, issues faced by the business community, increasing unemployment among youth and the shutting down of industries. How long could have the state government, remote-controlled from Delhi, hidden its failures,” he added.