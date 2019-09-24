Vijay Rupani makes way for skyscrapers in Gujarat cities, to raise FSI to 4

As a pre-Diwali gift for real-estate developers in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday announced that his government will raise the Floor Space Index (FSI) to a maximum of 4, which will permit denser real-estate development on wider roads in all cities of the state. He hoped that the move will help reduce the cost of homes.

Addressing an event organised by the Gujarat chapter of the CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India) on Monday, Rupani also said that his government will give “special” approvals for the construction of iconic skyscrapers in the four large cities of Gujarat.

The CM announced that an FSI of 4 will be allowed in roads that are 45 metres or more in breadth. Similarly, an FSI of 3.6 will be allowed in projects along the 36-44 metre wide roads. “This FSI is applicable in a zone of 200 metres on both sides of the road. If the existing FSI is 1.5 or more, then the remaining FSI will be considered as chargeable FSI,” Rupani remarked as the developers present at the event stood up and cheered. Rupani added that the changes in FSI will be applicable in big and small cities of Gujarat which are divided into four categories.

FSI, or Floor Area Ratio (FAR), is the ratio of the total area of the building to the total size of the plot. For instance, if the FSI is 1 and the total plot area is 1,000 square feet, then the maximum constructed area of building must not be more than 1,000 square feet. An FSI does not have any restrictions on how many floors a building must have.

Hence, a developer can construct a building with one floor spanning a 1,000 square feet, or two floors with 500 square feet each.”

The CM also said that construction of common amenities will not be considered while calculating the FSI of a project. “These common amenities will be not be chargeable, but these amenities have to be handed over to the residential association by the builder. These decisions have been taken so that more flats can be built, and more people can get their homes. Our intention is that the cost of homes is reduced and people get cheaper homes,” he remarked. Earlier, public amenities such as a parking area, an interior open space, club houses, swimming pools, a basement used for parking, etc. used to be taken into account for computing FSI.

“There was a 10-metre height restriction for bungalows and tenements. The Chief Minister today raised it to 12 metres. This will help us raise the plinth or the height of the structure,” said Nilam Doshi, vice-president of the GIHED (Gujarat Institute of Housing and Estate Developers). He added that the move by the CM was well intended and will help cities in the state grow.

Rupani, however, removed a special allocation given to Rajkot. “We have removed the special provision given to Rajkot, where builders were permitted to build low-rise apartments on roads that are less than 9-metre wide. No flats should be built on such roads, this will increase the density and is not good for the future…I hope our brothers from Rajkot do not get offended as this has been done for all,” Rupani said.

In non-TP (Town Planning) areas, the CM said that plots less than 2,500 square metre will have zero deductions. “For plots that are 2,500 square metres or more, a cut of 20 per cent will be applicable,” he said. Currently, if the plot is about 1,000 square metres, a deduction of 20 per cent is applicable, which is done by local bodies for the development of roads, parks and other common amenities.

In the “Gamtal extension” (area around the village), the FSI has been increased to 1.8 from 1.2. Rupani said that these changes have been included in the common GDCR (General Development Control Regulations), which he approved on Monday morning. The CM also said that his government was considering an ordinance to ensure that TP schemes are implemented in a faster manner.

“We want iconic buildings similar to those in Dubai and Hong Kong to come up in Gujarat. We will provide additional FSI and special approvals to such iconic structures,” he said.

Earlier at the event, Mukesh Puri, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department, said 250 TP schemes have been sanctioned in the last three years since 2017. “We are targeting to sanction 15-20 per cent more TP schemes this year,” he remarked. In 2018, a record 100 TP schemes were sanctioned, while so far in 2019, 73 TP schemes have been approved.