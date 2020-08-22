Vijay Rupani lays foundation stone of 61 projects worth Rs 1,016 cr

The CM also held the computerised draw of 1,184 flats in Ahmedabad under the Pradhanmatri Awaas Yojana Slum Rehabilitation and redevelopment Policy 2013. (File)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 61 development projects of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) worth Rs 1,016 crore on Friday.

A total of 61 works related to departments like housing, water and drainage, solid waste management, roads and bridges and other development projects were e-commissioned by the CM.

“Due to coronavirus, the state government has not stopped development work. The recent decision of skyline buildings where floor permission has been increased from 22 levels to 70 will be granted. In response to this, CREDAI people came to meet me today. The state government’s is working towards fulfilling Prime Minister’s dream of everyone to have a house by 2022. With the housing projects inaugurated today, those living in huts are going to reside in flats with lifts. Under the fast pace of planned development, the foundation stone for the projects the state government lay are also soon inaugurated by us,” the CM said.

The CM also held the computerised draw of 1,184 flats in Ahmedabad under the Pradhanmatri Awaas Yojana Slum Rehabilitation and redevelopment Policy 2013.

