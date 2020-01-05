Gujarat: Planning law against outside boats fishing off coast, says CM Vijay Rupani

The CM said earlier compensation was paid to families of fishermen who died or went missing at sea only after a period of five years. The CM said earlier compensation was paid to families of fishermen who died or went missing at sea only after a period of five years.

During an interaction with the fishermen community at Gandhinagar on Saturday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the state government will soon bring a law that will disallow fishing boats of other states from fishing in seas near the state.

“A specific law will soon be made which will prevent fishing boats from other states from fishing in the seas near Gujarat. With-out the permission of the state government, boats from other states will not be able to fish. The process to make such a law has already begun,” Rupani was quo-ted as saying in a statement on the interaction titled “Mokla Manne” (with an open mind) at his residence in Gandhinagar. Fishermen from Gujarat are known to travel as far as Kerala to fish, while fishermen from other states also fish in seas near the state. In 2018, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency arrested 22 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh while fishing near Gujarat coast.

The CM said earlier compensation was paid to families of fishermen who died or went missing at sea only after a period of five years. This period has been reduced to one year, he said. Rupani also asked the fishermen to honour the international maritime boundary with Pakistan as many fishermen from Gujarat end up being caught by the Pakistani authorities. He said the state government was already providing Rs 300 per day aid to families of fishermen caught by Pakistan. Rupani said the government has already started the process for issuing Kisan Credit Cards to fishermen.

