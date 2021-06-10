Vijay Rupani inaugurates ‘Command and Control Centre 2.0’

The education department has been adopting projects in last two years including Mission Vidya, online attendance of teachers as well students, home learning, Periodic Assessment Test with special focus on improving the quality of primary education. (File)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Thursday inaugurated the ‘Command and Control Centre 2.0’ aimed to monitor activities in 54,000 schools covering over 3 lakh teachers and 1 crore students across the state.

The CM while inaugurating said that state government has linked various projects like Shala Praveshotsav and Gunotsav with new technology for real time monitoring, 100 per cent admission and zero drop out ratio. The CM also had a brief online conversation with a teacher of Kazipura Primary School in Anand district.

The Indian Express had reported on Wednesday how this CCC 2.0 will “predict” schools students “who would be at a risk of dropping out”.

Speaking on the command and control centre, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, “As recently Gujarat has been graded as A-plus by the Ministry of Education’s performance grading index (PGI) for schools based on 70 parameters, this high-tech command and control centre will further help state’s government schools achieve new heights.”

The CCC has been set up to monitor these projects and other education schemes. The data coming in the Command and Control Centre 2.0 will be analysed with the machine learning, visual power cQube tool.

Also, a project for home study learning for students-Gujarat Student Holistic Adaptive Learning App (G-SHALA) was launched with the theme -Schools Closed, Education On . Under this project e-content and learning management system has been prepared for students of classes 1 to 12.

The education department has also started Gyansetu- a bridge course for students of class 1 to 10 for one month from Thursday. The content of Gyansetu will be provided free of cost to government school students and also made available for download on educational websites for the students, as well as telecasted from Ahmedabad Doordarshan Kendra DD Girnar from June 10 to July 10 to guide students and the teachers will give direct or indirect guidance to the students.

Education Minister Chudasama, Minister of State Vibhavariben Dave as well as education secretary Vinod Rao, Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha P Bharathi and senior education officials joined CM on the inauguration.