Vijay Rupani hails state’s response in tackling covid second wave Ahmedabad hospital launches Sputnik vaccine for 18+ group

Vijay Rupani said, "Gujarat is the only state that did not go into complete lockdown and yet was able to bring Covid-19 under control. (File)

A private hospital in Ahmedabad began administering the Sputnik V vaccine to the general population above 18 years of age starting Monday. Krishna Shalby Hospital at Bopal Ghuma is the only hospital in Ahmedabad that administered the Russia-developed vaccine following private procurement.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani hailed Gujarat as the only state which has controlled the second wave successfully, while comparing with other states.

Across Gujarat, 613 doses of Sputnik V have been administered till now, as per CoWIN dashboard. Gujarat on Monday administered 2.99 lakh vaccine doses across the state.

Shalby Hospitals, which is a chain of 11 hospital establishments across India, has received 600 doses of the approximate total order of 40,000 doses for Gujarat. Overall, the hospital has placed an order of 82,800 doses, with the remaining 42,800 doses allocated for its establishments in Rajasthan (Jaipur), Madhya Pradesh (Indore and Jabalpur), Punjab (Mohali) and Maharashtra (Mumbai).

As per a press release from the hospital, it “plans to start vaccinating people over 18 years with first dose of Sputnik V in next three to five days in Ahmedabad, Surat and Vapi through its four hospitals in Ahmedabad (SG Road, Naroda, Near Vijay Crossroads and Bopal Ghuma) and one each in Surat and Vapi.”

The Russia-developed two-dose vaccine will cost Rs 1,145 for a single dose and will require the second dose to be taken after a 21-day interval.

Gujarat reported 62 new cases of Covid-19 and two others succumbed to the disease. Meanwhile, inaugurating a pressure swing absorption (PSA) oxygen plant with capacity of 150 litres per minute at the Gadhada community health centre in Botad district, Rupani said, “Gujarat is the only state that did not go into complete lockdown and yet was able to bring Covid-19 under control. All other states had to go into complete lockdown… Even today, Maharashtra is seeing 10,000 cases daily; it hasn’t been controlled. A small state like Kerala is reporting more than 12,000 cases daily. From Delhi to Karnataka, the second wave has not been controlled till date.”

“Gujarat is reporting 70 cases which means we are nearly successful (in bringing Covid-19 under control), and we were successful without a lockdown. We kept businesses, services open. There was a lot of pressure from people saying ‘go in lockdown’, ‘close everything’,… but we knew (if we did that) naana manas dukhi thay jay (the underprivileged will suffer), they will be distressed and will suffer when it comes to their meals and sustenance.”

“There are many states where we heard of news that patients died due to lack of oxygen in hospitals… We heard of some hospital reporting 35 deaths due to lack of oxygen, some other hospital in another state seeing 60 deaths due to the same reason… Gujarat is a state where not a single death happened in a hospital due to lack of oxygen… A small state like Delhi saw over 25,000 deaths. Maharashtra reported over 1.25 lakh deaths. It is not a matter of comparison but Gujarat saw arrangements being made… it is unfortunate that 10,000 died in Gujarat but we made sure that over eight lakh recovered and went back,” the CM said.

Maharashtra on July 4 reported 9,336 new cases and has reported 1.23 lakh deaths till date. Kerala on July 4 reported 12,100 new cases and has reported 13,818 deaths till date. Delhi on July 4 reported 94 new cases and has reported 24,997 deaths till date.

“We are all aware of what the situation was (during second wave). To ensure that we minimise difficulty for people, we are all proactively working… keeping in mind a possible third wave, the state government has decided that even if the requirement goes up to 1,800 MT, Gujarat will arrange for it. For this 300 PSA plants will be installed in Gujarat within the next two months of which nearly 175 plants have already been installed,” Rupani added.