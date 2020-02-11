Vijay Rupani hails former CJI for resolving Ayodhya issue

Rupani hailed the retired Justice for “playing a key role and contributing in nation-building.” Rupani hailed the retired Justice for “playing a key role and contributing in nation-building.”

Addressing a gathering at the Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) on Monday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani hailed the Ayodhya judgment while also commending the former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, who was sharing the dais, for assigning priority to the case.

“The recent Supreme Court judgment in the dispute around Bhagwan Ram’s janmabhoomi reflects our judiciary’s maturity, sensitivity and independence. Regardless of the verdict’s delay, our judiciary inspects all aspects surrounding it… Despite the sensitivity, SC’s verdict was accepted readily by the country. No one raised any question regarding the verdict nor have expressed any regret,” said Rupani.

The Ayodhya case verdict was delivered on November 9, 2019, by a five-judge bench headed by the then CJI Gogoi.

“With the historic verdict, Justice Gogoi played a key role in the development and progress of the country,” said Rupani. Justice Gogoi had commenced his term in October 2018 and the five-judge constitutional bench was constituted by January 2019.

