Moral pressure created by AAP led to Vijay Rupani’s resignation: AAP leader Gopal Italia

Reacting to the resignation of Vijay Rupani from the post of Chief Minister, state president of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gopal Italia on Saturday said it is BJP’s “tradition” to change chief ministers, while also claiming that it was the “moral pressure created by AAP” in the state has resulted in Rupani’s resignation.

“It is the tradition of the BJP to change chief ministers. After the earthquake in 2001, then chief minister Keshubhai Patel, was changed. Then Anandiben Patel was replaced during Patidar quota agitation which started in 2015. Now Vijay Rupani. The reason behind changing the faces in Gujarat by the BJP leaders is that they are power-hungry, and they don’t want to lose their power in the state,” said Italia, under whose leadership the party made some inroads in the local body elections in Gujarat.

He added that party which had been ruling Gujarat for the last 27-years had failed in all the sectors. “During our Jan Samvedna yatra, which started in June, we are reaching to each and every corner of the state and highlighting the government’s failure in management of the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues. Due to this people have started joining and supporting AAP.”

He added, “The BJP has succumbed to the moral pressure created by AAP across the state and this has resulted in the resignation of Chief Minister Rupani. At this juncture, if, AAP would not have been on the political battlefield, the BJP would not have dared to change the face of the chief minister.”

Italia, a Patidar, was formerly associated with the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) launched by Hardik Patel. AAP is now the largest opposition party in Surat Municipal Corporation having won 27 of the 120 seats completely decimating the Congress, in the elections held in February.