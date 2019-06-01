Post poll, CM Rupani gives nod to 21 town planning schemes

After the model code of conduct ended with the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday approved 21 town planning (TP) schemes and two development plans (DP).

In Ahmedabad three preliminary TPs, including that of Odhav TP 112, Oganaj TP 54 and Bopal TP 1, were approved. Along with them a draft TP 28 of Chandlodiya has also been approved. A similar scheme has also been approved in Surat, stated an official release from the government on Friday.

The Chief Minister has approved 12 final TPs which includes Rajkot TP 15 (Vavadi), Ahmedabad TP 89 (Vatva-1), Rajkot TP 27 (Mavdi), Unjha TP 4.

Among the Development Plans approved by Rupani are for Karjan and Jhagadiya-Sultanpur.

In the first five months of year 2019, the BJP government in the state has already approved 50 TP schemes and DP plans which has opened up planned development of an estimate 5,000 hectares across different cities of Gujarat.