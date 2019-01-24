Vijay Rupani: GSRTC buses to ply on 13 new routes

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday announced that buses of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) will ply on 13 new inter-state routes.

Operational from Wednesday, the new routes will include buses from Ahmedabad to Varanasi and Haridwar.

Along with the introduction of the routes, for which 30 new buses have been outsourced, the CM also announced that 1,954 new bus conductors have been appointed. “As a result of this recruitment, vacant positions have been filled up and there will be no shortage,” he said.

Managing Director of GSRTC, Sonal Mishra, said that the routes have been chosen to improve tourism. “We had been receiving requests to introduce buses along these long-routes for a while now,” said NS Patel, Chief Traffic Manager, GSRTC.

“The buses for these routes are outsourced although the conductors will be provided for by GSRTC,” Patel said.

Of the 13 routes, the buses will travel from Ahmedabad to destinations like Panaji, Chandigarh, Shirdi, Pune, Nathdwara and Mumbai.

Buses from Surat will ply to Nagpur and Mumbai.

In a bid to push the Digital India initiative, four to six per cent discount on the ticket prices will be provided to those who book from the official website or the mobile application of GSRTC.

A six per cent discount is applicable for those booking premium, AC and volvo buses. For non-premium buses, four per cent discount is applicable.