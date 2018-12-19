Vijay Rupani gives away `9 lakh to 93 girls under Namo trust

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday distributed cheques worth Rs 8.97 lakh to 93 daughters of Class IV employees of the state government as financial aide towards their education, at a function here.

The financial help is being given under the aegis of Namo Gujarat Karmayogi Kalyan Nidhi Trust which was formed after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014.

A release said that while leaving Gujarat in May 2014, Modi had donated Rs 21 lakh from his personal saving from the remuneration he got as CM and expressed feelings that the money was utilised for the education and welfare of daughters of small employees of the state government. After that, in August 2014, the Namo Gujarat Karmayogi Kalyan Nidhi Trust was formed which is being led by Chief Minister as president. The release said that till date, 225 daughters of Class IV employees have been provided financial aide worth Rs 19.57 lakh.